Nollywood filmmaker, Adanma Luke has spoken out against a woman who sent her a direct message (DM), wishing death upon her six-month-old baby.

The woman accused the actress, of being responsible for the death of actor Junior Pope and others, who died in a boat accident while traveling to Adanma’s movie location in April.

Adanma has faced backlash and accusations from some Nigerians who claim she failed to provide life jackets for the crew members, leading to the tragic incident.

In response to the woman ‘s vile message and voice note, Adanma Luke expressed her fearlessness in the face of death threats and refused to let the woman’s hatred affect her child.

She also addressed the accusations against her, stating that if she were truly guilty, the consequences would be evident.

Adanma announced her return to work and vowed to no longer hold back in the face of online harassment.

In her words;

“Who is he that saith a thing and it cometh to pass, when the Lord has not commanded it? Woman, I am not afraid to die and I won’t allow you come for my 6 months old child who has done nothing to you. I have been insulted and called all manner of names even from those I was good to but I still didn’t react. You all want my enemies head to go down for you to satisfy your cravings. If I am innocent of all your accusations, may you eat your tears. Been off work for months and no one asked how I was feeding my family or taking care of the victims’ families. This woman’s dm gave me the strength to come back online. I have nothing to prove to you all no more but believe me, You all gave me the strength I have now and I honestly don’t give a fuvk no more. Henceforth, enjoy the monster you made of me because I won’t hold back no more.”

See below;

