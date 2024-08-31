In a glamorous ceremony held today, Chidimma Adetshina has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Representing Taraba state, the beauty Queen won over the judges and audience with her poise, intelligence, and beauty.

This victory comes after a journey marked by controversy and resilience.

Chidimma faced backlash over her Nigerian heritage and participation in Miss South Africa, with some questioning her eligibility due to speculation about her mother’s nationality.

Initially reported to be South African of Mozambican descent, the Department of Home Affairs found hints of fraud and identity theft linked to her mother’s records, further fueling the controversy.

Despite these obstacles, Chidimma showed determination and grace, accepting the invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant.

“I have decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant,” she said. “I understand the expectations and responsibilities that come with this title, and I am so excited to embark on this journey.”

Today, Chidimma Adetshina ‘s hard work paid off as she was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Congratulations to her.

