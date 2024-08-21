Sophia Momodu, the babymama of Nigerian singer, Davido, took to social media to share a humorous story about their 9-year-old daughter, Imade Adeleke’s use of Gen Alpha slang.

In a tweet, the businesswoman revealed that Imade and her friends used phrases like “MAX” and “MEWING,” leaving her feeling “lost.”

The girls also referred to Sophia as having “the RIZZ” and being “Skibidi.”

Sophia’s tweet showcased the strong bond between her and Imade, as well as the challenges of keeping up with the ever-changing language of younger generations.

He wrote;

“Yo, forget Gen Z, have y’all heard Gen Alpha’s talking? Consider me (link unavailable) My 9yr old & her friends are blowing my mind with all these new slangs today. Ran into a friend of mine while I was out shopping with my madam & her friends & while he was talking to me, I saw my girls giggling on the side. Tell me why they said ‘he looks MAX but why was he MEWING so much?’ When I tell you I had to sit down & allow them lecture me. Anywayssss, if y’all were wondering, according to my Gen Alpha’s, I been had ‘the RIZZ’ (aka been that girl) also apparently I’m also very ‘Skibidi’ (pretty awesome) but I’m pretty sure it’s cos I let them run wild at Sephora. If you don’t know Gen Alpha slangs, sorry to break it to you sweetie… you’re not Skibidi.”

This comes after her highly publicized custody battle with Imade’s father, Davido.

Despite the challenges, Sophia Momodu has remained dedicated to her daughter and often shares their heartwarming moments on social media.

