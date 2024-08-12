Renowned Nollywood movie producer, Uche Nancy, has penned a sweet note to her adopted daughter, Oluebube Obio, on her 20th birthday today.

In her heartfelt post, the filmmaker expressed her deep love and gratitude for the joy Oluebube has brought into her life.

According to her, she is a precious gift from God and an angel.

Nancy Uche also prayed for Oluebube Obio ‘s continued success and happiness, reassuring her of her unconditional love and support.

She wrote:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BABY, MY SPECIAL GIFT FROM GOD. EVER SINCE YOU CAME INTO MY LIFE; YOU HAVE BEEN A GREAT SOURCE OF HAPPINESS OVERLOAD. YOU ARE SUCH AN ANGEL I CAN’T EXPLAIN. I PRAY THAT YOU WILL CONTINUE TO GO HIGHER IN ALL YOUR ENDEAVORS. ALWAYS KNOW THAT MUMMY LOVES YOU❤️❤️❤️ HAVE A FABULOUS BIRTHDAY MY STAR ✨ BABY🎂🎉”

See below;

