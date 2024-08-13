Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele has surprised her junior colleague, Destiny Etiko, with a generous birthday gift of N1 million on her birthday.

Destiny took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the credit alert.

In the caption, the thespian revealed her deep respect and admiration for the movie producer, referring to her as “my biggest queen”.

Destiny Etiko wished for God’s blessings and replenishment upon Funke Akindele.

She concluded by expressing her undying love for the actress.

“My biggest queen 🥲🥲🥲🥲❤️❤️❤️✊✊✊ Am honored MAMI God bless and replenish you 🙏 Love love love u 😍” she wrote.

See the post below;

