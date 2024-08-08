Nollywood actor, Francis Duru has announced the sad news of his son Ifeanyi’s passing

The movie star shared the said news via his Instagram page.

Francis Duru praised his son ‘s bravery and strength, calling him a “lion” who fought hard for his life.

Duru acknowledged God’s sovereignty, accepting His decision even if it’s difficult to understand.

He then addressed his son directly, expressing his love and promising to miss him dearly.

In his words:

“My champ!! My lion…you fought like a lion…if this is the way He wants it, so be it, I still judge you faithful…Ifeanyi, my champ….I will miss you, son… will forever love you…Rest in peace, son…rest…I give you thanks, lord!”

