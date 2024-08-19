Big Brother Naija contestant Wanni has caused a stir after sharing some shocking disclosure about her father and her mother’s sisters.

During a conversation with fellow housemate and love interest, Shaun, the reality star revealed a disturbing pattern of behavior involving her family.

Wanni revealed that her father had sexual relationships with her mother’s sisters, who were living with the family.

According to her, this behavior was normalized within the household.

Wanni stated, “Three of my mom’s sisters came to stay with us, and my dad was f**king all of them. It’s a normal thing in our family.”

This shocking admission has left fans and viewers stunned, with many expressing disbelief and discomfort.

Watch below;

