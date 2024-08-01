Anna Banner, the baby mama of popular Nigerian musician Flavour, has taken to social media to celebrate their daughter, Sofia’s 9th birthday.

In a heartwarming post, the thespian expressed her pride and love for her growing daughter, sharing photos from a “Wednesday Adams” inspired photoshoot.

Sofia, who is clearly a fan of the iconic character from the TV show, requested the unique photoshoot theme, which was brought to life by @heiresscouturenigeria and @eleanorgoodeyphotography.

Sharing the birthday photos, Anna Banner described her daughter as “my precious jewel” and “MUMMY’s PRIDE.”

The proud mother wrote;

“My not so little baby is 9 years old today, and she requested for “Wednesday Adams” inspired photoshoot… 😆

Well guess what! @heiresscouturenigeria and @eleanorgoodeyphotography did their magic 🥰

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PRECIOUS JEWEL! ❤️

MUMMY’s PRIDE! ❤️

I love you so much my Okoli girl! ❤️

Jesus baby ❤️

#sofiaokoli”

See below:

