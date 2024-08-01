Anna Banner, the baby mama of popular Nigerian musician Flavour, has taken to social media to celebrate their daughter, Sofia’s 9th birthday.
In a heartwarming post, the thespian expressed her pride and love for her growing daughter, sharing photos from a “Wednesday Adams” inspired photoshoot.
Sofia, who is clearly a fan of the iconic character from the TV show, requested the unique photoshoot theme, which was brought to life by @heiresscouturenigeria and @eleanorgoodeyphotography.
Sharing the birthday photos, Anna Banner described her daughter as “my precious jewel” and “MUMMY’s PRIDE.”
The proud mother wrote;
“My not so little baby is 9 years old today, and she requested for “Wednesday Adams” inspired photoshoot… 😆
Well guess what! @heiresscouturenigeria and @eleanorgoodeyphotography did their magic 🥰
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PRECIOUS JEWEL! ❤️
MUMMY’s PRIDE! ❤️
I love you so much my Okoli girl! ❤️
Jesus baby ❤️
#sofiaokoli”
