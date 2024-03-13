Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has penned a sweet note to her daughter, Priscilla Ojo on her 23rd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud mom described her daughter as her “jewel of inestimable value” and “best friend.”

Expressing her pride in being the mother of Priscilla Ojo, Iyabo showered the celebrant with wishes for a happy birthday and a bright future.

These wishes include good health, success, prosperity, and wisdom.

In her words;

“Happy birthday my jewel of inestimable value, my world, my best friend @its.priscy may you continue to grow in strength, power, success, long life, great health, prosperity, wisdom, and happiness …. You’re the best. I’m so blessed & proud to call you my daughter… it’s your day, girl, so let the party begin…. We’re about to paint Lagos blue 🩵 #itsadenimaffair 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾BIG P is 23 yeeeppeeee 🎁🎊❤️😍🥰😍💋🎉🥹🥂”

See below;

