Celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani is celebrating her second daughter, Tinuke Eleora’s third birthday today.

In an Instagram post, the proud mother reflected on her challenging pregnancy journey due to her degenerative spine disease.

Despite doctors advising her to terminate the pregnancy, the stylist chose to continue, enduring the pain and health complications.

Toyin Lawani described her daughter as a “miracle baby” and praised her maturity and fashion sense.

She also shared a tribute to her late mother, seeing a recreation of her in Tinuke’s personality.

“Happy birthday to my miracle baby @kingtinukeleora aka Bossbaby. I’m so grateful you chose me to be your mom. Still like yesterday, I remember the day my doctors told me I couldn’t carry you to term, due to the degenerative spine disease, I cried for three days nonstop, cause I was far gone already.

I didn’t give up, and nothing they told me couldn’t sway me to go through with parting ways with you, even upon how it affected my health so badly, I couldn’t get myself to do it, enduring the pain wasn’t easy.

But I’m glad I did and we pulled through eventually. When you smile it melts my heart, I would choose you again and again, I pray to God to keep guiding you, You are blessed, my child.

My swaggalicious boss baby, You Really came prepared to this world to be the king of fashion child, my swaggalicious boss baby, you really came prepared to this world to be the king of fashion’s child. Cause you always eat fashion up like a piece of People see you and think you are five, cause of how mature you act welcome to the third floor @kingtinukeleora.

My mummy, this young lady Right here is the full Recreation of my late mom, I don’t even want to get into how she makes everyone feel like she’s older than them. We took a trip to Bristol today for her Birthday, Will share the fun.

Don’t forget to type kingtinukeleora in a horizontal form to be part of her giveaway winners for Eleorat3.”

