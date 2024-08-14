Ify Okoye, the wife of Jude Okoye, has unfollowed Lola Okoye, wife of Peter Okoye, on Instagram.

This move comes amidst allegations of financial mismanagement and arrests within the family.

Recall that in an interview, Paul opened up on his relationship with his twin brother, recounting how Peter got him and their older brother, Jude Okoye, arrested by the EFCC in December 2023.

However, Peter debunked the claims, stating that he only filed a petition with the commission against their elder brother after discovering he was diverting their money into a secret account shared with his wife.

Following this, the wife of Jude Okoye has unfollowed Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola on Instagram.

Reacting to this, Netizens expressed their support for Lola, commending her patience, emotional intelligence, and good behavior. Some reactions include:

Meanwhile, Ify has faced criticism for her actions, with some calling her out for being “toxic” and “immature”.

One Plus Attraction Online Store wrote, “I love that Lola’s maturity

One Ebubeed wrote, “Ify na small pikin where Lola dey. Never mind na she marry the family ancestor

One Maxim Styles wrote, “Lola is my kind of woman. I go help you expose your bad and toxic!c character in the most lovable way

One Dr Rejy wrote, “Thank God Lola is married to the most sensible man amongst them

One Mokya Scents wrote, “Everyone thought Lola was the problem while it was Ify all along

One Luxury Streets Eye wrote, “Na you tiff money, na you still unfollow person whose money you stole

One Lulu Smooth wrote, “Husband and wīfe too much maturity dey worry them. Mr P and Lola dope people

One Kij007 wrote, “Lola, always unproblematic

One Luxe Thread By Dees wrote, “This Ify and her husband are the same

One De Emis Collections wrote, “That pøor wife eyes don too see. It’s well jawe

One Adenike Ofure wrote, “Lola is such a mature woman. Very well-behaved woman. She deserves better than this yeye family

One Funmi Slist wrote, “She is younger than Lola, but she beat her hands down in beauty

One Jux Jenni7 wrote, “This Ify go worse pass her husband

One Emini Yinkar wrote, “Aunty Lola is Soo mature. Her patience, maturity and emotional intelligence should be studied. Can’t love her less

One Kim Katy2516 wrote, “That Lola is a very good wife

One Belinda____ wrote, “After all the bashing, Lola is still the best. The reason why Peter is behaving like a reasonable man unlike others”.

ALSO READ: “Hope he spoke sense into you both” – Fans react as Peter Obi pays visit to Paul Okoye and Jude following Psquare’s fallout (Photos)