Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has sparked controversy with a recent statement aimed at an unnamed colleague.

In a public post, the thespian criticized the individual for advising others while making personal choices that may be seen as contradictory.

Okorie’s statement reads: “Nigeria good na him you go marry man wey old pass your grandfather, You won advice Nigerians but you no advice your self rubbish.”

Although Angela Okorie did not mention the name of thr colleague, many believe the comment is aimed at Regina Daniels, who married Ned Nwoko, a man significantly older than her.

Daniels had recently advised Nigerians to halt protests and be patient with the government.

See below:

