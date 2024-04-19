Popular Tiktoker, Nickie Dabarbie has made serious accusations against Nigerian singers, Skiibii and Mayorkun.

She made this allegations in a TikTok video.

Nickie dabarbie accused Skiibii of trying to use her for money Ritual.

According to her, she had visited the singer at his mansion some time ago.

During her stay in his mansion, the singer allegedly ‘fed’ her dog sh!t as a ‘food’.

However, she escaped after realising the rapper was planning on sacrificing her for money ritual.

Sh could be heard saying in the video; “Are you mad? Don’t near me. His name is Skiibii. That mayana na his family business. Na, so all of them dey do for their house.”

“This is Skiibii. I know you will think today’s will be like other girls’ own. You will kill them like Linda, Sophia, and Anita: using people’s blood to buy cars. E no go work for me. No worry. My head strong.”

She also alleged that Mayorkun is involved in ritual practices.

Nickie DaBarbie took to her Instagram story and wrote: “I just escaped from being used for rituals by Skibbi.”

She added “He’s taking screenshots. He wants to sue me or something. I don’t know.”

In another post, she wrote; “They will try hard to clear their names.

I was invited for a boat cruise and since then I haven’t gotten myself.

I was alone at home and was less busy and decided to go. I felt it was safe because he’s a public figure.

They will do everything to t@rnish my name to save Skiibii.”

See below;

