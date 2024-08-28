The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning as popular Yoruba actor, Yusuf Olorungbede, has passed away.

The sad news was first shared by his colleague, Foluke Daramola.

According to reports, Yusuf Olorungbede died on Tuesday, August 27, after a prolonged illness.

The actor had been battling with his health for some time and was placed on life support in the days leading up to his passing.

His death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues taking to social media to pay their tributes.

His contributions to the world of entertainment will be deeply missed.

May his soul rest in peace.

ALSO READ: “Why Davido ‘s Marriage To Chioma Is A Comp£nsational One” – Marriage Counsellor, Lutterodt Reveals (VIDEO)