Tragedy has struck the Nigerian Army as Captain Ibrahim Yibranii Yohana was killed by bandits, just nine months after his wedding.

It was gathered that the gallant officer from Kaduna State tied the knot with his wife, Jossy Happiness, on November 4, 2023.

Sadly, the marriage didn’t last as the Nigerian Army Captain was killed by bandits 9 months later.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, but family members, colleagues, and friends have taken to social media to mourn his passing.

One Lucy Adadevoh wrote, “Another hero has gone down by bandits. Oh God, we pray for mercy and your comfort to the entire family. Our hearts are bleeding, Lord.”

Another user, Genesis Kaboshio Akau remembered Captain Yohana as a predecessor and a dedicated organist who loved God.

He wrote, “May the LORD comfort us all… We’ll miss u dearly beloved Captain Ibrahim Yohanna (Presido Commando).”

One Eric Katanga expressed his shock and sadness, saying, “Rest on brother. Rest on Captain Ibrahim Yohana.”

May his soul rest in peace.

ALSO READ: “Spending 14 years of my life with you is an awesome gift and achievement ” MC Mbakara pens sweet note to wife, Lolo on her birthday