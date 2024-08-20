Nigerian High School sweethearts, Nnazoba Innocent Ebuka and Salifu Faith are set to walk down the aisle in September 2024.

The pair, who met in secondary school, have been inseparable ever since.

Nnazoba, originally from Anambra State, and Salifu, from Kogi State, have been together through thick and thin, and their love has only grown stronger with time.

Sharing the news of their wedding, the high school sweethearts shared a series of photographs chronicling their journey.

Faith expressed her excitement for their future together, writing;

“I want us to go through life’s journey hand in hand, forever. You make my world a beautiful place just by existing in it. You are my definition of perfection.”

The wedding is set to take place in Kogi State, and while details are still under wraps, it’s clear that this will be a celebration to remember.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

See below;

