Nollywood actress Tawa Ajisefini and her husband have welcomed a baby boy, ending their long wait for a child.

The good news was shared by fellow actress Biola Bayo on social media.

Biola Bayo expressed gratitude to God for the blessing, saying “IT’S A BOY! After many years of waiting, God has finally blessed us with a bouncing boy from the thrown of grace Oh God, we’re grateful Welcome to the world, my prince charming Congratulations to Mr&Mrs Alli@tawaajisefinni @jamomayor”

Tawa Ajisefini and her husband have been waiting for a child for many years, and the news of their Baby Boy ‘s arrival is a joyful end to their wait.

Fans and colleagues are sending in congratulatory messages to the happy couple.

