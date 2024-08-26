Popular content creator Nons Miraj has gifted viral fish pie seller Alax Evalsam with a whopping N200,000 and rented an apartment for his family.

The fish pie seller, who recently gained internet fame after a video of him singing while promoting his fish pies went viral, was surprised with the generous gifts during a visit from Nons Miraj to his home.

Her kindness has sparked a mix of reactions from netizens.

@Enugwu Ezike wrote: “It’s time to use him. Women helping men, you must pay tire.”

@LITG suggested: “She just increased the load on his head instead of leaving only the fish pie on it. Expand his business and assets, not his liabilities, and teach him how to grow and manage it.”

@Baadi of Agege wrote: “Wow, that’s good.”

@Amara said: “When God says it’s time.”

@OBINNAYA asked: “How many years did she pay upfront?”

