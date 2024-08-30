Nons Miraj, a popular content creator, has transformed the life of Alax Evalsam, a Nigerian fish pie seller who went viral for his unique advertising approach.

Evalsam’s journey to fame began when his creative sales pitch caught the attention of social media users.

The fish pie seller ‘s fortunes changed when popular content creator Nons Miraj stepped in to help.

She gifted Evalsam N200,000 and rented an apartment for him, transforming his life overnight.

The two recently collaborated on a TikTok challenge. His transformation from a street vendor to a stylish young man has left many in awe.

janemena: “Ahhhhhh fishpieeeeeeee don fineeeeeeeeeeee. Money good abeg. God bless you Nonso❤️.”

onyinyechi_xo: “This fish pie business is moving o 😂.”

rita4delta_: “Love Love this 👏.” *

ebuka_378: “This guy don dey enter some girls eye 😂😅.” *

Pinky_prada: “I be they crush on this boy b4 o I wanted to tell u b4 I just said let me tell u now.”

thecutehannex_112: “Una wey dey talk say money no be everything mona no dey try talk that rubbish again abeg😡 See as finefishpie fineeeee money good abeg.”

Beinini: “See the way God moves? Sudden shift!🔥❤️”

party4love2002: “God bless u for changing the guys story.”

mr_painzz: “He will forever be grateful to you Miraj, it’s takes a lot for a man to accept a woman’s help. But in this case you’ve done more than help. I wish I was in a big position to help, I’ll open a bakery for him.”

