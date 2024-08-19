Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), shared a remarkable account during a sermon about an anointed handkerchief from his church that reportedly revived a woman 11 days after her passing.

The story goes that a man in Lagos received the heartbreaking news of his sister’s death in the eastern part of Nigeria

. He requested that his family delay the burial until he could secure permission from work to attend.

By the time he was able to make the necessary arrangements, 11 days had elapsed.

The man brought with him a handkerchief that had been blessed by Pastor Adeboye in the church.

Upon his arrival, he placed the handkerchief on his sister and commanded her to awaken.

Surprisingly, she came back to life.

A video of Pastor Adeboye sharing this testimony has gone viral.

Watch below;

https://x.com/GistReel/status/1824898108956008823?t=_-6H94XxTuxUD4NVHBN9TA&s=19

