Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy International and the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), has marked his 42nd birthday by building 18 houses for widows across Nigeria and granting over N100 million to small business owners.

Recall that the clergyman turned 42 years yesterday.

In celebration of his birthday, Pastor Jerry Eze posted a video showcasing the 18 houses built for widows across Nigeria and a segment highlighting women receiving checks as part of the N100 million business grant.

Sharing the video, he wrote a heartfelt message, saying:

“THANK YOU JESUS! 18 HOUSES BUILT FOR WIDOWS ACROSS NIGERIA!! 100 MILLION NAIRA BUSINESS GRANTS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE!!! WHAT GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST!!!”

The pastor’s selfless acts have sparked widespread admiration and gratitude, with many taking to social media to praise his kindness.

Miriam Uchenna wrote, “Those of you dragging him everywhere, now see this! His actions speak louder than words, and it’s time to recognize his contributions to society.”

Uzezi Eloho added, “Draggers association, kindly drag this as well. Happy birthday Pastor Jerry. God bless you for all you do. Your kindness and generosity are a testament to your character.”

Haggai Fiberesima Dienye noted, “If na miracles and how much Pastor Jerry is making, you’ll calculate, now nobody is calculating how many houses he has donated to widows. World people, shame on you. Let’s focus on the positive impact he’s making.”

Watch below;

https://x.com/RealJerryEze/status/1826729459355193843?t=EYVm9luqgB2hUWL8UINikA&s=19

