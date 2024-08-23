Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has penned a sweet note to his mother on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star poured out his heart to his mother, describing her as his “Angel”.

According to him, she is the driving force in his life.

Alex Ekubo highlighted his mother ‘s selflessness, strength, and guidance. He thanked her for teaching him valuable life lessons and instilling in him a strong faith and values.

In his words:

“Hey Mom! Happy birthday my Angel, even though you constantly try to hide it, I can still see your halo 😇 You’re the driving force in my life. I love you beyond words, you are my light, my strength, my comforter, my peace, my prayer warrior, my counselor & my protector. You taught me everything I know & you continue to teach me, most importantly you taught me to know & to love God, & to treat everyone who comes my way with the utmost decency & respect. 🙏🏾 I have so much love to give because you filled me with so much love. ❤️ Long story short, I love you Mom forever & a day 🫂”

See below;

