Jude Okoye, the elder brother and former manager of Nigerian music duo PSquare, has spoken out about the group’s breakup and his role in their career.

During a recent live session, the talent manager alleged that his brothers, Paul and Peter Okoye, conspired against him and had him removed from the group over eight years ago.

Jude revealed that his wife was dragged into the conflict, with false accusations of financial mismanagement, but was later vindicated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He also clarified that the company at the center of the controversy, which Peter had claimed was a shell company used to pilfer PSquare’s money, is actually a legitimate, publicly traded entity registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

According to him, his wife was only a nominal director of the company and had no involvement in its financial dealings.

Jude Okoye questioned Peter’s claims of being “suppressed” by him, noting that he has not worked with PSquare since 2018 and is not as wealthy as his brothers.

He also revealed that he is not the eldest of the Okoye brothers, contrary to popular belief.

The business stated that there are two older brothers above him and the twins, turning the family narrative on its head.

