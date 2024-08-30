Photos and video from the burial of Renowned Nigerian musician Onyeka Onwenu, popularly known as the “Elegant Stallion,”, has emerged online.

Recall that the actress died on July 30, 2024, after collapsing at the birthday party of Dr. Stella Okoli, Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, at Reddington Hospital in Ikeja.

Onyeka Onwenu ‘s funeral service was held at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, was followed by a private burial at a vault in Ikoyi.

The funeral service, which took place from 10 am to 12 pm, was attended by friends, family, and fans, including former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and many other notable figures.

The private burial, held from 2 pm to 4 pm, was a solemn occasion to bid farewell to the music legend.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Why I Don’t Want To Get Pregnant”- Kassia Gives Reasons As Husband, KellyRae Urges Her to Get Pregnant in Emotional Chat (VIDEO)