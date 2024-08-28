Renowned Nigerian videographer, TG Omori has disclosed that his brother donated one of his kidneys to save his life.

The Celebrity, known for his innovative and visually captivating music videos, shared a series of emotional posts on social media, detailing his health struggles and expressing deep gratitude for his brother’s sacrifice.

Initially, Omori shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, connected to life-supporting medical equipment, with the caption “Keep my spirit alive.”

In a subsequent post on his Instagram story, Omori wrote “I don’t want to die.”

TG Omori then took to Twitter to reveal that his brother had donated one of his kidneys to save his life.

He wrote: “Yesterday, my only brother gave me one of his kidneys so I could live again.”

See below:

ALSO READ: “You guys know you are amazing. I love you today, tomorrow and always” Regina Daniels pens sweet note to Vivian Gabriel and her twin on her birthday