Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has reignited his feud with Davido by calling him out for failing to deliver a verse he promised for his new single.

This comes after their argument in Atlanta, where Davido allegedly refused to grant Portable a verse.

Back then, the singer claimed OBO offered him bad advice.

He also accused Zlatan Ibile of telling his former manager, Kogbagidi, not to help him.

Months later, Portable dissed both Davido in a freestyle video, escalating the feud.

He took to Instagram to express his disappointment, stating that the song was meant to feature Davido’s verse.

He wrote, “Na who helps you be your helper; who promises you fit change mind… I’m not dropping myself because @davido hasn’t given me a verse on this song. Star. Don’t beg to shine. Who’s going to help you, not upset you.”

