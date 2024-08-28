Renowned Nigerian music video director, Thankgod Omori, also known as TG Omori, has undergone a kidney transplant surgery in Lagos, which unfortunately was unsuccessful.

Recall that he had revealed that his brother had donated one of his kidneys to help save his life.

However, in a subsequent update, TG Omori shared the disappointing news that the kidney transplant surgery had failed.

He expressed his need for support and prayers during this challenging time.

In his words, “One year after my kidney crashed, I just had a failed transplant at St Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me.”

See below;

