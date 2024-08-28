Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd, and his wife, Pharmchi, have announced that they are expecting their second child.

The news was shared on Pharmchi’s Instagram page, where she posted her pregnancy photos.

Sharing the photos, the proud wife and mother praised Frodd as a “sharp shooter”, confirming that they are expecting their second child.

This comes just a year after the couple welcomed their first child, during Frodd’s participation in the “All Stars” edition of the reality TV show.

Fans and friends have taken to social media to celebrate the news, congratulating the beautiful couple.

j_obas_ remarked: “She always bodied the pregnancy.. Such a beautiful preggo ❤️❤️❤️”

ugoeze_ruth wrote: “Yesso, if you’re bouyant and strong enough, it’s the way to go. I had my boys 2017 and 2018, that’s one of my best decisions in life”

rhebekka_uti said: “Congratulations to them, safe delivery in JESUS name amen.”

bieber_swity commented: “See me smiling like mumu untop say I dey look fine picture ☺️☺️”

just_us_ann wrote: “This one should look like her please”

ada_nwizugbo said: “Frodd came out from BBN house guns blazing 😂😂”

dinmahair_luxury said: “Congratulations my lovely people 🥰”

vogue_tribe2789 wrote: “Awwww congratulations babies are God’s blessings 😍”

See below;

ALSO READ: “You guys know you are amazing. I love you today, tomorrow and always” Regina Daniels pens sweet note to Vivian Gabriel and her twin on her birthday