A recent video of Jada P, the girlfriend and manager of Wizkid, have sparked speculation that she is expecting another child with the Grammy-winning musician.

The video shows Jada dancing with friends at a beach party, revealing a noticeable baby bump. Jada and Star Boy already have two sons together.

A photo of her cradling her visible baby bump has also gone viral, further confirming that indeed, Wizkid and his girlfriend are expecting their third child.

Fans have reacted to the news with mixed emotions.

im_ella_cruz wrote: “Manager wey no de shame every year u de born ozwor don mix business with pleasure. Na for Jada toto wiz de drop hit songs. Make una tell chekeleke to give us one gbedu . Him songs don go igbenga oo.”

sult_aannnn wrote: “Short but mighty wan kpe ni dynamite their popsy.”

hannydrealtor wrote: “Na y he never give us album be this he is busy.”

One @heis42__saint wrote: “God make this baby be girl abeg .”

favour_daniel_1212 wrote: “Take am play first my fav too bad .”

royalty_lilykim wrote: “Do I hear you say wife nah nah nah what about you saying side hen bro.”

uchy4luv wrote: “Wizkid the sharp shooter.”

summerboy114 wrote: “Na only me my mama born I don promise her 16 babies I swear to God.”

Wizkid’s manager and 3rd babymama Jada p is is expecting another baby for Wizkid . 👀❤️⭐️#wizkid #jadap #learnfromperryblog pic.twitter.com/0iPe9nTihH — Learnfromperryblog (@Learnfromperryb) August 22, 2024

