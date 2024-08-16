A bride was forced to ride a bike, also known as Okada, to her wedding venue after her designated driver failed to return her calls.

The incident, captured on video and shared on TikTok, has sparked a wave of reactions.

It was gathered that the bride’s driver, who was scheduled to transport her to the wedding location, proved unavailable.

According to reports, she was left with no choice but to take alternative transportation to ensure she arrived at her wedding on time.

The video shows the bride riding a bike to her wedding.

It has sparked reactions online. Many have praised the bride’s resourcefulness and determination.

