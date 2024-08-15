Further details have emerged regarding the sudden passing of Nigerian gospel singer, Aduke Penkele, popularly known as Aduke Gold.

According to Yemi Sonde, a journalist and radio personality, Aduke Gold died on August 13, 2024, due to complications that arose during a surgical procedure to remove fibroids.

Sonde revealed the cause of Aduke Gold’s death on his Tuesday night show, stating that the gospel singer passed away during the fibroid removal surgery.

Netizens have continued to express their condolences and shock at Aduke Gold’s passing, with many sharing their thoughts and memories of the late singer.

@FolasadeLagbokun said: “Any body that want to do operation should not used teaching hospital is better to go to general hospital, hmmm so sad may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

@fasola_victoria_oluwaseyi said: “Aduke may your gentle soul rest in peace.”

@opeyemioduniyi1 said: “This is disheartening.”

@empress_moyemi said: “Hmmmmm OMG!”

@orosun_foot_wears said: “Hummmm vanity.”

@ObembeVictoriaAlao said: “But can this be true, I did my own surgery and it was successful.. may her soul rest in peace.”

@aralayoade said: “It’s well may her beautiful soul rest in peace.”

@abket_palace said: “This is so sad I swear, this woman was so humble and sings like kilode exactly a year she was in my church ohooo goodness.”

@omolola_temi said: “Hospital wo lo tise o Why how.”

