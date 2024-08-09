Big Brother Naija housemate Zion has finally spoken out about his fight with his girlfriend and fellow housemate, Chinwe.

This comes after a heated argument between the two housemates went viral.

Recall that the fight started when Zion asked Chinwe to apologize to Onyeka, which she felt was unfair. He had threatened to end their relationship if she insisted on not apologizing.

Chinwe felt betrayed and threatened by Zion’s actions, leading her to declare that she was done with the relationship.

She stated that had invested heavily in their partnership, covering all expenses, including audition fees, and felt that Zion had not reciprocated her efforts.

The reality star described Zion as a “bad investment” and emphasized that she had other plans and opportunities outside of the relationship.

Zion has finally broken his silence on his breakup with Chinwe, and his statement reveals a sense of detachment and moving on.

“She isn’t the only hottest girl I have had as a girlfriend. That’s why it’s easy for me to put off fire. If she wants to go, she can go. The fact that we came together doesn’t mean we will leave together. I can take the Zinwe badge off and remain in the house.” He told a fellow housemate.

Watch below;

