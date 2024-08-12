Renowned Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has announced the arrival of her first grandchild, a beautiful baby girl named Naya.

The baby’s parents are the actress’ first son, Tobe, and his wife.

Omoni Oboli took to Instagram to share the joyful news, expressing her gratitude and love for her first grandchild.

The movie producer, who has 3 sons, had previously expressed her desire for a daughter, and now she has been blessed with one through her son.

Sharing a video from the baby shower, the proud grandmother wrote;

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy… We never knew we could love a tiny human this much… Our baby Naya is here and she’s the perfect gift from God… Our hearts are filled with so much love… Naya, mummy, daddy, grandparents, and uncles are all doing amazing… THANK YOU LORD.”

See below;

