Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has responded to a troll who attempted to replicate a previous incident where singer Chike gifted a troll N1 million.

The incident began when a troll criticized Chike for rising to fame through late singer Mohbad, leading Chike to gift the troll N1 million.

Another troll, @gunzify0, tried to replicate the stunt by insulting Adekunle Gold, saying “@adekunleGOLD you dey craze..”

The troll had hoped to receive a similar payout to the one Chike gave out, but Adekunle Gold’s response shut down his attempt.

The singer responded simply, saying “You’re right.”

The post has sparked hilarious reactions online.

@_Phoenixblvck: Wrongest person to try this with 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭.

@officialbobbyfredrick__: Lol in the vain of doing small stunt,chike opened the hell gate for more people to be rude to people online 🚶.

@jaylodolls: Shishi you no go see. Na wrong person you Dey troll 😂😂.

See below;

