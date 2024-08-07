Nigerian Afro-pop star, Adekunle Gold, is building a new house in Texas, USA.

The singer, who is one of Nigeria’s most successful Afro-pop artists in the past decade, shared a video on Snapchat showing workers preparing the site for construction.

The video of Adekunle Gold ‘s new house in the USA has sparked congratulations and comments from fans and followers on social media.

@ghost_series: “Spotted?? No be him post am?”

@de_mc_blac_panther: “Big move, one of the best silent musicians way no de make noise like 30bingos.”

@clothingzeez: “Please, I need a sewing machine for my work. I don’t mind a used one or a New one to start working.”

@kinginace247: “Influence with the right set of people goes a long way.”

@7_fvkbwoii: “Baba God ooh pick up pick up.” @perpetual.felix.71: “Congratulations to him.”

@orielfreda: “Silent big move .. king thingzzz.”

@prince_efe.7: “Why all of una day run from Nigeria na shuuu.”

Watch below;

