Nigerian comedians, Mark Angel and Aunty Success have addressed rumors of her alleged marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

The rumors started after a screenshot appeared online, supposedly from Ned’s social media, celebrating Success’s birthday and hinting at a luxury car gift.

This led to intense online debate, with many wondering if Aunty Success was marrying Ned Nwoko.

In a recent skit, they poked fun at the speculation, with Success jokingly lamenting the “crazy rumors” surrounding her supposed union with Ned Nwoko.

She revealed that the information about Ned asking for her hands in marriage is fake.

Watch below;

