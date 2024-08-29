Businesswoman, Sophia Momodu, has sparked reactions on social media with a post that seems to be a subtle jab at Davido.

In her post, she implies that the singer broke a promise he made to their daughter, Imade, and that she had to step in to fulfill it instead.

Specifically, Sophia Momodu suggests that Davido intentionally broke his promise to Imade, but she didn’t let that stop her from making it happen.

“One year ago, I fulfilled a promise that was intentionally broken to a child” she wrote.

This caption has sparked reactions among fans, with some praising Sophia for keeping her promise to Imade and others criticizing her for throwing shade at Davido.

@booda_akanniii: “Let the Father be and face your daughter!!”

@dafscourt: “Raise your child in peace and rest!”

@johnnyjay45: “If the father no fulfill the wish, you sef fulfill am….na wuna two born her…..rest small.”

@peaceable40: “Davido dodge a bullet in not marrying Sophie, honestly.”

@ireen_muyembe: “She needs to rest, it’s her responsibility to fulfill the wishes of her child too.”

@ayaforbetrand: “She don see video of chioma having a good time with David’s sister 😂😂😂 the pains the torment the torture.”

@bigstan92473: “Even if you be davido would you settle for someone like you?”

See below:

ALSO READ: “Thank you for your encouragements, for having our backs, for taking care of us” Angel Unigwe pens heartwarming message to her Mother on her Birthday