Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has responded to her longtime rival Angela Okorie’s recent attacks.

The drama unfolded after Mercy celebrated her 40th birthday and received a heartfelt message from Regina Daniels.

Angela, who is friends with Regina, took to social media to criticize her for marrying an older man.

She also mocked Mercy’s birthday celebration, saying it didn’t receive much attention despite her being considered one of Nigeria’s best actresses.

The actress further claimed that people only showed her “fake attention” and that no one truly loves her.

Angela even went as far as to say that Mercy’s “voodoo” hasn’t helped her reach the top of her career.

Hours later, Mercy Johnson has replied Angela Okorie’s criticized.

Sharing a video on her Facebook page showing her and her children having fun at a park, she wrote: “God helped me and made my life meaningful… I don’t have time to monitor or know anybody’s birthday date… whether it trends or not. Stagnant fools.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Why I Don’t Want To Get Pregnant”- Kassia Gives Reasons As Husband, KellyRae Urges Her to Get Pregnant in Emotional Chat (VIDEO)