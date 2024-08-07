Nigerian media mogul Patrick Doyle has spoken about his divorce from actress Ireti Doyle.

In an interview with Olumide Iyanda, Doyle shared his thoughts on the split.

When asked about his feelings towards Ireti, he stated: “The outcome wasn’t pleasant, but I have no ill feelings towards her.”

Ireti also addressed a previous social media post where he praised his mother, sisters, and late wife.

He explained that this post was not meant to slight Ireti, but rather to acknowledge the positive impact these individuals had on his life.

“My mother, my sisters, and my late wife… they impacted me in a positive way. When something didn’t make me happy, why should I remember that fondly?” He asked.

Patrick Doyle went on to praise Ireti Doyle as a good mother and provider, stating that she was happiest during their marriage.

“As she told you, she was happiest with me. If I am not true to myself, then I am an agbaya.” He said.

He also acknowledged Ireti’s exceptional mothering skills, saying:

“Ireti is a first-class provider and a mother to her children. She is taking fantastic care of my daughter. How can I wish her ill? As far as mothers go, they don’t come any better. She provides 360 mothering care.”

Watch below;

“Ireti is a first class mother and provider…” – Patrick Doyle 🎥 @QEDNG pic.twitter.com/dNRZ3M5okk — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 7, 2024

