Due to a foul odor, a Nigerian man attracted attention on social media by spraying the perfume he had brought with him while riding a bike.
The young man, whose face was hidden in the video, was seen spraying a bike rider who looked focused and unfazed with perfume from a yellow case.
Discussions were triggered by the video’s caption, “Bike men and smell na 5 and 6,” as viewers imagined the disdain that would entail for someone to treat a bike rider in that manner.
Some thought nothing of his actions, but others felt that he was being extremely disrespectful to the bike rider.
Here are some reactions below:
BIG ViC: “The next customer go enjoy.”
Nelson2: “That’s not nice joor.”
Silent_Talkative: “He’s been working under sun 24/7 Leave am alone.”
Your worst nightmare: “How do you people feel treating your fellow human like this , just for content??”
Daniel: “It would have been better you give it to him instead of just trying to film him make we try deh get sense.”
user9808148088617: “If he stab you. Now you go say na smell ?”
SAY LESS: “Sometimes sef,you go wear nose mask still dey perceive the odour of their mouth.”
Understanding Girlfriend: “This is so disrespectful.”
Jmdnm: “If a tear you slap now, shebi you go vex?”
