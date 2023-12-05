Due to a foul odor, a Nigerian man attracted attention on social media by spraying the perfume he had brought with him while riding a bike.

The young man, whose face was hidden in the video, was seen spraying a bike rider who looked focused and unfazed with perfume from a yellow case.

Discussions were triggered by the video’s caption, “Bike men and smell na 5 and 6,” as viewers imagined the disdain that would entail for someone to treat a bike rider in that manner.

Some thought nothing of his actions, but others felt that he was being extremely disrespectful to the bike rider.

Here are some reactions below:

BIG ViC: “‎The next customer go enjoy.”

Nelson2: “‎That’s not nice joor.”

Silent_Talkative: “‎He’s been working under sun 24/7 Leave am alone.”

Your worst nightmare: “‎How do you people feel treating your fellow human like this , just for content??”

Daniel: “‎It would have been better you give it to him instead of just trying to film him make we try deh get sense.”

user9808148088617: “‎If he stab you. Now you go say na smell ?”

SAY LESS: “‎Sometimes sef,you go wear nose mask still dey perceive the odour of their mouth.”

Understanding Girlfriend: “‎This is so disrespectful.”

Jmdnm: “‎If a tear you slap now, shebi you go vex?”

WATCH VIDEO: