Renowned Nigerian comedian and actor, Basketmouth, penned a heartwarming note to his first daughter on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the skit maker shared beautiful photos of himself and his beautiful princess as he showers her with love and blessings.

Basketmouth wished his daughter a life filled with joy, happiness, and God’s favor.

The proud father expressed his love and admiration for his first daughter, encouraging her to continue making him proud.

He wrote;

“Happy Birthday to the source of Brightness in my life. May your many years on earth be filled with love, laughter, happiness, great health, God’s favor, protection, peace and joy. 🙏 I love you so much my sweetheart. Continue making daddy proud”.

