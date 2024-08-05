Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate, Kellyrae has sparked reactions after he allowed his colleague, Chizoba to.give him a lap dance.

The reality star, who is married to fellow housemate Kassia, was seen in a viral video receiving a suggestive lap dance from Chizoba.

Kellyrae appeared to enjoy the dance, asking Chizoba to get closer so he could feel her movements more.

Other housemates, who are unaware about f his marital status, laughed and commented on Zoba’s technique.

The video has sparked reactions online.

@amanda05_love27: “This is part 2 of their game.”

@sparkels1218: “The game players. Confuse them.”

@iloh_precious: “Confuse your enemies. Double kay.”

@tochy_vee: “He doesn’t want the housemates to know what’s up.”

@nelly_mwilah: “He doesn’t want them to suspect (he is married).”

@oyindamola_akinnifesi21: “The couple fit divorce for Big Brother house.”

Watch below;

