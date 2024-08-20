Alax Evalsam, the fish pie hawker who gained viral attention for his distinctive voice, has addressed claims that he received N500,000 from musician Davido.

In a recent video, Evalsam gave a tour of his humble one-room apartment and neighborhood, emphasizing his authenticity and honesty.

The fish pie hawker denied rumors that Davido had given him money, stating, “Regarding the video going viral about Davido giving me 500k, please disregard that as fake news.”

His video has sparked reactions from social media users, with many praising his honesty and authenticity.

@Mighty Michael said: “You don go viral. Your wealth will go viral soon.”

@Godfirst said: “When it’s your time, your clock would tick even without a battery.”

@Prince_OKC said: “God need to bless this guy, his so real!!”

@senami 122 said: “You are a good man.”

@First Lady said: “Which people say davido give you 500k? Na wah ooo some people sabi lie oo.”

Watch below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMrWrjm3x/

