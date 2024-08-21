Nollywood actor, Tobi Bakre and his wife, Anu, marked a significant milestone today as they celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary.

In a heartfelt social media post, the reality star reflected on their journey together.

He expressed gratitude for the memories they’ve created and the growth they’ve experienced as a couple.

According to him, their marriage is blessed with two children, a boy and a daughter.

On their wedding anniversary, Tobi Bakre reaffirmed his love and commitment to his wife.

The proud husband wrote;

“From one day at a time to 3 years, 2 babies, and a lifetime of memories already! We doing the thing my girl! Love you forever and a day more! Happy wedding Anniversary my love @anu.bakre Till the wheels fall off.”

