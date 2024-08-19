BBNaija Season 9 housemate, Tjay and his wife have welcomed a set of adorable twins, born on Sunday, August 18th, 2024.

The news was shared by his handler, who expressed gratitude to God for the blessing.

Sharing a video of his beautiful family, the handler revealed that TJay and his wife welcomed twins, two boys; Mother and children are fine.

The handler described the twins as “two little miracles” and extended the joy to those hoping and waiting for similar blessings.

The post reads;

“Two little miracles instead of one! We are overjoyed to share the news of the safe arrival of a beautiful set of twin boys into Tjay’s family. The twins were born yesterday morning, Sunday, August 18th, 2024. Both Tjay’s wife and the boys are in excellent health. All glory to God for this blessing! The arrival of twins is truly a double portion of joy, and we extend this as a point of faith for everyone hoping and waiting-you will soon share in this goodness. Thank you so much for your continued love and support. Much love, TEAM BETA”

See below;

