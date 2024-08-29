Nigerian music producer, Samklef has announced that he has forgiven singer Davido, ending their long-standing feud.

The news comes after Ubi Franklin intervened and apologized on Davido’s behalf.

According to Samklef, Ubi Franklin reached out to him to express Davido’s regret over their past conflicts. Samklef, known for speaking out against Davido, has stated that he will no longer criticize the singer.

Samklef revealed that Davido reacted emotionally, encouraging them to end their conflict and move forward.

He also warned Davido’s fans, known as 30GB, to lower their defenses and show respect, hinting that the truce may not be permanent.

Netizens Reactions…

@juliusvegas5: “Failed producer/Ewu.”

@oshow82: “If them put you for jail now no go they beg VDM to help you beg ooooo because am sure say hand go touch you soon.”

@babygurl_cheiii: “You go soon join Dammy Krane.”

@saxi_lee: “Nor worry you go soon join Dammy.”

@mrpumppinrichiee: “Fear fear.

@dreyzkid001: “Nah God go punish u and ur papa. Who care.”

@swt_juie: “You just wan dey trend with Davido name why? Can’t you stay without mentioning his name?”

@osaretinosh: “Dammy go show you around no worry.”

@izz_degreat: “Y u no tag am?.”

@jaybash013: “Dammy go show you around when you touch down with him.”

Watch below;

