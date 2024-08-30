Nigerian media personality, Hyenana has shared a touching story about his time with the Otedola family.

In an interview with Echoo Room, he revealed their remarkable humility despite their wealth.

The content creator recounted how the family would park far from the church and walk, showing their willingness to blend in and avoid drawing attention to themselves.

He also shared a heartwarming anecdote about DJ Cuppy’s kindness in a club, where she interacted with people without flaunting her wealth.

According to him, even when offered a complimentary wristwatch by a admirer, Cuppy remained humble and grounded.

The Otedola family ‘s down-to-earth nature has left a lasting impression on Hyenana.

He said;

“There’s something I like about that family. If they’re going to church, they will park their car far. They will now walk to church. You know there was a time, [one of the daughters] Ola was in church, and she was there seated after service meditating. I told one of my guys, ‘that’s an amazing lady, a very beautiful lady, go and meet her. Go and introduce yourself to her.’ I knew who she was, but I did not reveal. Next thing, my guy said ‘no o, this one, see as she look like church girl, just dey on her own.’ He wanted a [more vibrant] girl. And that was it, I did not say anything. I didn’t say anything, and he never knew that was Otedola’s daughter. And after service, this girl walked away from the Lord to G-Wagon. Do you understand? She no cast herself. Even DJ Cuppy, whenever we’re in the club, she will not want to make any staff feel like you’re here because of the money. So she plays with everybody. We were in the club one day and DJ Cuppy was seated somewhere. Her dad was in the same club seated elsewhere. And next thing, the dad called for Cuppy to come over and do you know that when we went over, one guy came to meet me and because he wanted to give Cuppy his complementary card, he gave me his wristwatch. See, every time a rich man comes outside, security man is saying ‘sure sir’, cleaner is saying ‘good morning’, so they don’t really have friends. They’re lonely. Forget all this wealth, they’re lonely.”

