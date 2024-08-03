Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been accused of owing a car dealer N2 million for a car purchased about a year ago.

A video shared by online critic VeryDarkMan appears to show the actress in a heated argument with the dealer, damaging his office and electronics.

According to VDM, the thespian had agreed to pay for the car in installments but failed to meet her obligations.

The dealer reportedly told her that he could repossess the car since her name was not on the ownership documents.

VeryDarkMan has criticized Tonto Dikeh’s behavior, calling it an “abuse of power” and questioning her suitability for political office.

He said:

“This same person dey talk about bullying for Mohbad, I told you that you don’t know all these people, this is how she goes around, they abuse power, this is clear abuse of power because you are now close to some politicians, you just want to take it out on people, it’s not fair. Nigerians if this was somebody else, if na man do this thing to woman, nobody for hear word.”

“This same person wan enter power. She never get political power now, see what she is doing. Imagine if somebody like Tonto Dikeh gets political power in Nigeria, just imagine the terror, imagine what common people will face, we don finish be dat. The sad part is that she can get away with it, imagine say na man beat or harrass her like that on top his own money?”

Watch below;

Verydarkman exposes Tonto Dikeh's alleged abuse of power after buying a car of N86M in instalments and refusing to pay the N2M balance after one year. pic.twitter.com/Vi8sHWvDjL — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) August 3, 2024

ALSO READ: “Never knew I would find love in someone I perceived as a sister” Olakunle Churchill says as he defends Sharon Ooja and husband Amidst Criticism