Viral fish pie seller, Alax Evalsam, also known as Nawa O, has officially signed a contract with Eko Hotel.

This was announced by Nigerian philanthropist, King Mitchy on social media.

Before this breakthrough, Alax Evalsam was known for his viral videos promoting “Fish Pie”.

In a recent video, he shared his humble beginnings, revealing that he lived in a wooden house and didn’t receive financial help from anyone.

He debunked receiving N500k from music star Davido, after gaining fame.

However, his talent and perseverance have paid off, leading to this new opportunity.

The fish pie seller has signed a contract with Eko Hotel.

Fans are congratulating him on this achievement, with reactions ranging from excitement to inspiration.

cruise_daddy13: “Omo na to start d sell fish pie ooo.”

@queenjenny441: “When it’s your time everything begins to fall in place. Kai am so happy for him.”

@hicham_gemayel: “Welcome to the world of entertainment Mr FISH PIE.” @obacute: “Hope he diligently read what he’s signing. Congratulations to him.”

@dangerous_baby32: “Somebody say Grace!!!!”

@ulinkhifunobaro: “Typical example of What God cannot do does not exist.”

@chrisbees1: “Dear lord abeg no let Gabriel people use money catch this one o. Cause e no go funny.”

@huncho___gram: “He lives in Agaygay ghetto.”.

ALSO READ:“This is my house, I don’t live fake life” – Viral fish pie hawker reacts to claims of receiving N500k from Davido