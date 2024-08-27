Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today.

The couple took to social media to share heartfelt messages and photos.

In her post, Mercy Johnson-Okojie expressed her gratitude to God for their 13-year journey together, acknowledging that she is at a loss for words to describe her feelings.

“❤ I have no words lord….13years anniversary with so much memories…..#faithful God# @princeodiokojie” she wrote.

On the other hand, Mercy Johnson Okojie’s husband described their 13-year marriage as “blissful,” indicating a deep sense of happiness and contentment.

He also expressed his gratitude to God, writing;

“❤ 13 Years of Blissful Marriage. What more can I say? Thank you, LORD!!!! Happy Wedding Anniversary to US 💯”

